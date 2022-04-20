熱門搜尋:
特首選舉 康復紀錄二維碼 消費券 金宵大廈 疫情 快速測試 烏克蘭局勢 樓價
返回
娛樂
2022-04-20 11:16:21

金宵大廈2｜「姐姐」黃婉華回應種族歧視指責　發文致歉：絕無不尊重之意

分享：
黃婉華在《金宵大廈2》單元《姐姐》塗黑自己演姐姐惹抨擊。 黃婉華在IG發文道歉，強調絕無不尊重或歧視的意圖。

無綫劇集《金宵大廈2》單元《姐姐》演工人姐姐LuLu的舞台劇演員黃婉華，演技雖獲讚賞，但因塗黑自己扮菲籍外傭惹來種族歧視的指責，事件引起軒然大波，繼法新社指侮辱和麥明詩評論事件後，《淪落人》演菲傭的菲籍女演員姬素孔尚治(Crisel Consunji) 昨日(19日)亦撰長文，指黃婉華在花絮片段扮口音令人反感。

黃婉華今早(20日)在社交平台以英文發文，首度開腔回應有關事件，表示連日來經過沉澱、聆聽外間的反應和聲音，以及與相關機構討論，現真誠地向所有受此事影響人士表示歉意。她強調絕對沒有不尊重或種族歧視的意圖，只是盡最大努力符合劇本演好角色，為自己對相關議題欠敏感度而造成傷害而致歉，請大家體諒。她發文後，不少觀眾留言支持，「其實真心唔覺有乜野，你用心演出，繼續加油」、「妳演繹得好好，根本沒有醜化菲律賓人。別把這事放在心上，期待妳之後嘅演出！！」

上周播出的《金宵大廈2》單元《姐姐》至今仍成為網上熱話。 黃婉華在《姐姐》的演出贏得不少讚賞。

黃婉華的回應全文，以英文寫道：

I have taken some time over the past few days to process my emotions, reflect, speak to members of the community and listen to the many voices that have reached out to me.

I sincerely apologise to all who have been negatively affected in any way by the 7th chapter "Jei Jei" of the Barrack O'Karma 1968 drama series, and my role in it. I have learned through this incident that professionally trying my best to analyse, interpret and act a given role to fulfil the storyline, is only part of the job.

I genuinely have no intention to disrespect or racially discriminate any ethnic group, please forgive me for getting it wrong. It has been a challenging experience to be at the centre of a lesson that art reflects deeply entrenched social attitudes. Open sharing, if handled well, can surely only be good in raising awareness of issues that need to be discussed. I am truly sorry that my insensitivities have offended and hurt. I am committed more than ever to using my acting for the good of the community.

隱私權保護政策
請細閱並示意接受以下私隱政策及免責聲明，按下「接受」表示你已同意並願意接受 am730 網站內之私隱政策及免責聲明。了解更多
接受