金宵大廈2｜「姐姐」黃婉華回應種族歧視指責　發文致歉：絕無不尊重之意

無綫劇集《金宵大廈2》單元《姐姐》演工人姐姐LuLu的舞台劇演員黃婉華，演技雖獲讚賞，但因塗黑自己扮菲籍外傭惹來種族歧視的指責，事件引起軒然大波，繼法新社指侮辱和麥明詩評論事件後，《淪落人》演菲傭的菲籍女演員姬素孔尚治(Crisel Consunji) 昨日(19日)亦撰長文，指黃婉華在花絮片段扮口音令人反感。
黃婉華今早(20日)在社交平台以英文發文，首度開腔回應有關事件，表示連日來經過沉澱、聆聽外間的反應和聲音，以及與相關機構討論，現真誠地向所有受此事影響人士表示歉意。她強調絕對沒有不尊重或種族歧視的意圖，只是盡最大努力符合劇本演好角色，為自己對相關議題欠敏感度而造成傷害而致歉，請大家體諒。她發文後，不少觀眾留言支持，「其實真心唔覺有乜野，你用心演出，繼續加油」、「妳演繹得好好，根本沒有醜化菲律賓人。別把這事放在心上，期待妳之後嘅演出！！」
黃婉華的回應全文，以英文寫道：
I have taken some time over the past few days to process my emotions, reflect, speak to members of the community and listen to the many voices that have reached out to me.
I sincerely apologise to all who have been negatively affected in any way by the 7th chapter "Jei Jei" of the Barrack O'Karma 1968 drama series, and my role in it. I have learned through this incident that professionally trying my best to analyse, interpret and act a given role to fulfil the storyline, is only part of the job.
I genuinely have no intention to disrespect or racially discriminate any ethnic group, please forgive me for getting it wrong. It has been a challenging experience to be at the centre of a lesson that art reflects deeply entrenched social attitudes. Open sharing, if handled well, can surely only be good in raising awareness of issues that need to be discussed. I am truly sorry that my insensitivities have offended and hurt. I am committed more than ever to using my acting for the good of the community.